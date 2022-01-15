KBC Group NV Has $34.73 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 199.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536,245 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.17% of MGM Resorts International worth $34,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 67.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 599,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 2.39. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $350,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

