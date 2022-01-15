KBC Group NV Increases Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 76.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,558 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $24,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

