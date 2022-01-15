KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,956 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.76.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $206.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.04 and its 200 day moving average is $201.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

