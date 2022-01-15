KBC Group NV Sells 17,164 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,164 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.19% of TransUnion worth $39,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 82.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

TRU stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.76.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

