KBC Group NV Sells 4,179 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.14% of Burlington Stores worth $26,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

NYSE:BURL opened at $229.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.78. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.75 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BURL shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.55.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.