KBC Group NV Sells 61,530 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 61,530 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.98.

XOM opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $72.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

