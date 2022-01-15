Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Up 130.4% in December

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 130.4% from the December 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPRUY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HSBC raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of PPRUY traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.51. 74,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.44. Kering has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2469 per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.