KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Edison International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $4.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.52. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $68.62. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 3.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Edison International by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Edison International by 17.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 139.30%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

