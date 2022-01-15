KeyCorp Increases Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $71.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.99% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of ED stock opened at $83.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.14. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,229,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,027,000 after purchasing an additional 579,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,360,000 after purchasing an additional 320,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,776,000 after purchasing an additional 80,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

