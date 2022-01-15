KeyCorp Upgrades Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) to “Overweight”

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $520.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $548.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $438.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.47, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $512.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total value of $899,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

