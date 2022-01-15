Kidder Stephen W Buys 833 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kidder Stephen W increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,992 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.6% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $148.18 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $234.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.45.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,376 shares of company stock worth $24,927,397 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

