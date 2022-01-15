Kidder Stephen W Sells 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kidder Stephen W reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,837,034,000 after acquiring an additional 342,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,845.65, for a total transaction of $39,523,232.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total value of $8,625,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,473 shares of company stock valued at $436,640,791. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,795.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,904.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,818.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,721.55 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,210.45.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

