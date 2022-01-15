Kidder Stephen W Sells 2,405 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kidder Stephen W reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in 3M by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 26,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.93.

NYSE:MMM opened at $178.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

