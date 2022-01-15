Kind Ads Token (KIND) Reaches Market Cap of $24,937.57

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 25% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Kind Ads Token has a market capitalization of $24,937.57 and approximately $61.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00058014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

Kind Ads Token (KIND) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

