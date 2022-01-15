King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $254.99 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,158,551 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,468 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.3% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $254,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,139,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,317,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,256,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.45 and a 200 day moving average of $125.98. The company has a market cap of $226.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

