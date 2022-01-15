King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,954,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,851 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 1.9% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Zoetis worth $379,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 45.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,149. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.07 and its 200-day moving average is $210.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

