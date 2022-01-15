KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,992 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of KLA by 262.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after buying an additional 257,780 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of KLA by 72.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,560,000 after buying an additional 235,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 107.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 411,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,813,000 after buying an additional 213,732 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.35.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $445.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. KLA Co. has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $457.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $415.39 and its 200-day moving average is $363.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

