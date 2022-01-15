Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KLPEF. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Klépierre from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.40 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Klépierre from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.70.

KLPEF stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

