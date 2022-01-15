Kleros 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.28 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. Kleros has a total market cap of $83.52 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kleros has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.56 or 0.00816227 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00027036 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 620,348,297 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

