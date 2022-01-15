Klimatas Hits Market Capitalization of $8,942.05 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 39.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $8,942.05 and $27.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

