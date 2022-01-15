Knights Group’s (KGH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.79) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knights Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 495 ($6.72).

Shares of Knights Group stock opened at GBX 420 ($5.70) on Tuesday. Knights Group has a 52-week low of GBX 355.15 ($4.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 472 ($6.41). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 405.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 412.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £352.35 million and a P/E ratio of 110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Knights Group Company Profile

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

