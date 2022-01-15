Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

NYSE:BAC opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.28. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company has a market cap of $392.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

