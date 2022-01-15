Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $540,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 66.0% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 9.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,381,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,008,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $135.87 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.15. The company has a market capitalization of $240.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

