Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,626 CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,626 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 998.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $9.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.87.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.