Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,626 CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,626 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 998.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CX stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $9.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.87.
CEMEX Profile
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.