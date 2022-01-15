Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes $205,000 Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 38,688 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ING Groep by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter worth $4,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ING shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.