KNOT Offshore Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 97.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.5%.

Shares of NYSE:KNOP opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $541.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $20.34.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $66.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 32,213 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.01% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

