Konica Minolta, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Konica Minolta in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KNCAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho cut Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of KNCAY opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. Konica Minolta has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

