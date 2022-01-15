Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PHG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.
PHG stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
