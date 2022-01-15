Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PHG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

PHG stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

