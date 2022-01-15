Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Kuboo stock remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Kuboo has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08.
About Kuboo
