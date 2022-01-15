Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Up to $56.36

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.36, but opened at $58.36. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $56.47, with a volume of 233 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on KRUS shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.19.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

