Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 31.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 13,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,555 shares of company stock valued at $29,250,803 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $729.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $675.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.28. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $481.05 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $715.46.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.