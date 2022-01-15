Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $770.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $700.00 to $770.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LRCX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $715.46.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $729.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $481.05 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $675.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.28.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,555 shares of company stock valued at $29,250,803 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $23,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

