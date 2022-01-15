Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.86.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 545.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10,924.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 81,387 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

