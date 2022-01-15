Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Lifted to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LEN. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.
Shares of LEN opened at $108.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar has a 1 year low of $74.70 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.
Lennar Company Profile
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
