LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 551.9% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 965,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LXXGF traded up 0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 367,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,900. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.38. LexaGene has a 1 year low of 0.20 and a 1 year high of 1.22.

LexaGene Company Profile

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

