LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Up 551.9% in December

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 551.9% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 965,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LXXGF traded up 0.04 on Friday, reaching 0.27. 367,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,900. LexaGene has a fifty-two week low of 0.20 and a fifty-two week high of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.38.

Get LexaGene alerts:

LexaGene Company Profile

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for LexaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.