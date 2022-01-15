LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Up 551.9% in December

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 551.9% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 965,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LXXGF traded up 0.04 on Friday, reaching 0.27. 367,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,900. LexaGene has a fifty-two week low of 0.20 and a fifty-two week high of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.38.
LexaGene Company Profile
