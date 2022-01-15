LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.39. LHC Group reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.82.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.42. The company had a trading volume of 240,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,130. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.27.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

