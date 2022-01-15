LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Down 10%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s share price fell 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.93. 10,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 636,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LFST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. FMR LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $248,536,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,309,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,917,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,607,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,735 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.