Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Up 3.9%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) rose 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.88. Approximately 1,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 231,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

LIND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $50,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,402,064. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

