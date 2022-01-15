Liquity (LQTY) Trading 31.3% Higher This Week

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.57 or 0.00012960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $82.68 million and $3.81 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00064502 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00073835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.15 or 0.07690116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,859.09 or 0.99780794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00069515 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008174 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,852,716 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.