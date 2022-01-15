Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $22.04 Million Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,866 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.37% of Clear Secure worth $22,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Secure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.07. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

