Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $24.60 Million Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.72% of LCI Industries worth $24,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.60.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $144.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.94 and its 200 day moving average is $143.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.50. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $122.99 and a 1 year high of $163.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.