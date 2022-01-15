Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 99,111 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,172,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 99,111 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Sally Beauty worth $19,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 41.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 41,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,570,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,062,000 after buying an additional 56,444 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,908,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,010,000 after purchasing an additional 52,771 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 30.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 86,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of SBH opened at $18.13 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $990.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.72 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.