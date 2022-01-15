L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Update

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 189.2% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LRLCY traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.84. The company had a trading volume of 115,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.41. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $97.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRLCY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €430.00 ($488.64) to €450.00 ($511.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.50.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

