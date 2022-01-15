Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $441,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 75,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

