Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 178,015 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $242.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.15 and a 200 day moving average of $216.96. The company has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.04.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

