Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of HomeStreet worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 288.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HMST has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

HomeStreet stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.03. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.94%.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.