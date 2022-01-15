Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.80 to C$12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$15.30 price target (down from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.29.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUN stock opened at C$10.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$7.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.56 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.40.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 11.4999999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,965,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 95,422,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$943,329,707.89. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at C$5,069,594.51.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.