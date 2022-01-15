Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 223.1% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNONF remained flat at $$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

About Lynx Global Digital Finance

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. Its payment solutions are powered by a suite of payment technologies and services.

