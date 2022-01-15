Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 223.1% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CNONF remained flat at $$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.49.
About Lynx Global Digital Finance
