M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of WINK opened at GBX 204.20 ($2.77) on Wednesday. M Winkworth has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 220 ($2.99). The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 199.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 199.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

